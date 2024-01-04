Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €136.40 ($149.89) and last traded at €135.00 ($148.35). Approximately 11,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €133.50 ($146.70).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.