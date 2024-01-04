HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,445.00

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,445 ($31.13) and last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.13), with a volume of 54838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,390 ($30.43).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,514.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,286.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,253.31.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Priv Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.