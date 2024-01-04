Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,385 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.