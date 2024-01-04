HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 410.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Lisata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.28. As a group, analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

