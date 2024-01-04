HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 145,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

