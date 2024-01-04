HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s current price.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MannKind

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $997.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. MannKind has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in MannKind by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.