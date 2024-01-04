HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $301.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $277.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.50. 114,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

