Head to Head Analysis: Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syra Health and ShiftPixy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A ShiftPixy 0 0 1 0 3.00

ShiftPixy has a consensus target price of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,369.98%. Given ShiftPixy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShiftPixy is more favorable than Syra Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syra Health N/A N/A N/A ShiftPixy -196.31% N/A -85.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Syra Health and ShiftPixy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ShiftPixy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syra Health and ShiftPixy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syra Health $5.62 million 2.09 -$2.12 million N/A N/A ShiftPixy $17.13 million 1.84 -$33.63 million N/A N/A

Syra Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShiftPixy.

Summary

ShiftPixy beats Syra Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system. It primarily serves restaurant and hospitality service industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

