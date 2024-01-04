Head to Head Comparison: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Imperial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 9.50% 9.98% 5.04% Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Imperial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.60 $3.47 billion $1.48 27.96 Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -6.26

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Imperial Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Metals. Imperial Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Imperial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 6 5 0 2.33 Imperial Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $43.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Imperial Metals.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Imperial Metals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia. The company also holds a 30% interest in the Red Chris copper-gold mine located in northwest British Columbia. In addition, it holds a 100% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead-zinc property in British Columbia, as well as a portfolio of 20 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia. Imperial Metals Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

