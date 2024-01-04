Head to Head Survey: Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) versus Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Free Report) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fubon Financial and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Midwest $30.05 million 3.36 $7.14 million ($2.50) -10.80

Analyst Ratings

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Fubon Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fubon Financial and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fubon Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00

Midwest has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.42%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Fubon Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fubon Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A Midwest -10.17% 44.85% 0.54%

Summary

Midwest beats Fubon Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fubon Financial

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products. It also provides retail and consumer, corporate, and investment banking services; brokerage services; margin lending; securities financing and refinancing, trading, underwriting, and transfer services; and investment and financial management, futures, and foreign currency and CNY services. In addition, the company offers deposits and loans, trust, financial bill, and credit card services; acts as a collection agent; invests in government bonds, stocks, short term bills, financial debentures, and other businesses; and issues stock warrants. Further, it engages in the venture capital, marketing management, creditor's rights management, IT software, equity and asset management, stadium management, and sports services, as well as invests in and manages real estate properties. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. As of December 21, 2023, Midwest Holding Inc. was taken private.

