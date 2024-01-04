Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

