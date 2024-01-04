Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

