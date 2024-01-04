HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,494 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of HealthEquity worth $151,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 199.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

