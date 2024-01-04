Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Herc by 17.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 88.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,490,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

