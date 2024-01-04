Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Position Decreased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.