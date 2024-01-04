HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

