HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.49.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 644,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

