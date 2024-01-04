HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,637 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 360,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,829. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

