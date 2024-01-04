HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Chord Energy accounts for about 1.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 91,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.