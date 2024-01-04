HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 162 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.79. The stock had a trading volume of 348,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,583. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.49 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

