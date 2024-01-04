HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 4,215,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.