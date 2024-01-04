HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.27. 40,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,803. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $169.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

