HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,870. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

