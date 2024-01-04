HFG Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,999. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2166 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

