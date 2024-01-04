HFG Advisors Inc. Has $7.90 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 213.7% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,234,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.