HFG Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.64. 231,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.29 and its 200-day moving average is $457.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

