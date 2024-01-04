HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $345.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

