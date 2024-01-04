HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.46 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

