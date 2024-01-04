HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after buying an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,129,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 556,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 178,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

