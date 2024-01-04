HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,780 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 427,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,437. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

