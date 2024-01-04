HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,826 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.51. 5,304,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,682. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

