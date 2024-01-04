HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,269. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.57 and a 200 day moving average of $255.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

