HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,906. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

