HFG Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 11,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.38. 907,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,617. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

