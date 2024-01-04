HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

