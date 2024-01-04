Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,179. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

