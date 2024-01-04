Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 680,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

