Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 788,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,564,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,190. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

