Horizon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 82,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 26,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,482,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,517,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,490,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

