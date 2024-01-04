Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $240.42. 53,575,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,197,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $764.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

