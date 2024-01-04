Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 653,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,823. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

