Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,341,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,552,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

