Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a market cap of $769.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

