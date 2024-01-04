Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.