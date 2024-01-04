Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 102,360 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,360 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of PKB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,275. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

