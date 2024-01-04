Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,876 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,127,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 2,827,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

