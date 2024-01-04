Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 1,250,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,813. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

