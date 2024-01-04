Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,857,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 12.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.44. 1,854,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

