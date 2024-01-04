Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 571 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,334,000 after buying an additional 250,474 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $171.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $176.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

