Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 184,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $119.93 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.